The ‘2018 Christmas Light Spectacular’ kicks off with the chance to win $300 from HedgeHog Electric

FEATURE — There is nothing that puts me in the Christmas spirit faster than grabbing a thermos of hot chocolate and heading out for an evening tour of the best and brightest Christmas lights our neighborhoods have to offer, and locating them this year is going to be easier than ever.

Thanks to the lighting experts of HedgeHog Electric, the “2018 Christmas Light Spectacular” map is now available online and it will lead your family and friends to the most fanciful, creative and extravagant light displays in all of Washington County.

The annual event has given HedgeHog an opportunity to give back to the community – to promote the true meaning of the season and this year they are proud to donate $1 to Habitat for Humanity for every Facebook like they receive. Habitat for Humanity strives to provide safe and affordable housing for low-income families in our community and they hope the public will help play a part in raising money for the deserving organization.

The tour is fast becoming one of the best holiday traditions in Southern Utah and you can see all of the amazing houses for yourself by following the easily downloadable map available at HedgeHog Electric’s website.

Click on the video player at the top for 99.9 KONY Country’s Amy Chesley and St. George News’ Sheldon Demke’s sneak preview of the best displays in town.

And just to add a little more joy to the experience, HedgeHog Electric will hold a drawing for a $300 Visa gift card. Enter by sharing a selfie of yourself in front of one of these magnificent displays, then share it to the company’s Facebook page or use the #StGeorgeChristmasMap hashtag to enter.

The last day to post your best pose is Jan. 1, 2019, so get out the selfie stick and start snapping away.

Below is a Google map of all the great locations. Have a safe and Merry Christmas from everyone at HedgeHog Electric.

