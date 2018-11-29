Homestead for the holidays; catch a full week of Christmas events at Frontier Homestead State Park Museum

Outdoor decorations and lights at a previous "Christmas at the Homestead" event in Cedar City, Utah, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — If you looking for a fun, family-friendly, affordable way to celebrate the Christmas season, try Christmas at the Homestead and Holiday Market at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum. The state park is once again partnering with the Utah Shakespeare Festival to provide a week of Christmas celebration for area residents and visitors starting Monday.

Christmas at the Homestead will be Monday through Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. at the park. Admission is $5 per family. The Holiday Market will add to the celebration on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the market on Friday is included in the Christmas at the Homestead admission price: $2 per person or $5 per family. On Saturday, the cost is only $1 per person.

“Christmas at the Homestead gives us a chance to highlight our local history, give something back to the community, and offer an exceptional shopping experience during the Holiday Market,” Frontier Homestead park manager Todd Prince said in a press release for the event.

The celebration will feature lighting design by Utah Shakespeare Festival properties director Benjamin Hohman, as well as an appearance by Santa Claus, various specialty Christmas trees and free hot chocolate, popcorn and other surprises.

In addition, live entertainment will be featured each evening at 6 and 7 p.m., and hands-on crafts will be available from 5:30-8 p.m. The entertainment and crafts schedule for the week (subject to change) is as follows:

Monday: Mountain Top Sound | Christmas cord and printing press Christmas cards.

Tuesday: The Griffin Family | Snowflake ornaments and Christmas tree cards.

Wednesday: Suzuki Strings | Bowtie noodle wreaths and holly berry ornaments.

Thursday: Entertainment TBA | Rag dolls and paint chip trees.

Friday: Bell Choir | Candle dipping and snowman bookmarks.

To cap it all off, the Holiday Market on Dec. 7-8 will offer visitors an opportunity to recapture the sights, sounds and ambiance of a pioneer Christmas market, providing a truly unique holiday shopping experience.

Visitors can browse the work of over 30 artists and craftsmen and purchase handcrafted gifts, including exquisite photos and glasswork, historical reproductions, whimsical jewelry, seasonal treats, woodwork and much more.

Adding to the ambiance of the market on Saturday will be free hot chocolate, Santa Claus,and live entertainment: a brass duet at 9:30 a.m., Washburn Family Band at 10:30 a.m., Mountain Top Sound at 11:30 a.m., Julie Griffin Family at 12:30 p.m. and Southern Utah String Quartet at 1:30 p.m.

Walking through the various museum structures throughout the week, visitors will get a feeling of Christmases past. Each building will be decorated with a themed tree and other decorations. Roving musicians will entertain holiday revelers as they walk among the various buildings.

“Nothing will get you in the holiday spirit quicker and more completely than spending an evening at Christmas at the Homestead,” said Tyler Morgan, the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s director of marketing and communications. “It’s an enchanting experience with everything that makes Christmas special: music, friends and family, entertainment, and holiday goodies.”

This year’s event is made possible with support from Cedar City Corporation, Cedar City-Brian Head Tourism Bureau, Rally Stop, State Bank of Southern Utah, SUU Head Start, Iron County Schools, Utah State Parks, Frontier Homestead Museum Foundation and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums.

Event details

What: Christmas at the Homestead and Holiday Market.

When: Christmas at the Homestead – Monday through Friday, Dec. 3-7, 5:30-8 p.m. Holiday Market – Friday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Cost: Admission to Christmas at the Homestead is $2 per person or $5 per family. Saturday’s Holiday Market is $1 per person.

Details: Visit the museum website.

