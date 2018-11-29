The sounds of the season: St. George Tabernacle releases schedule of December performances

Composite image | Christmas photo by Sharat/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Get into the Christmas spirit as the St. George Tabernacle hosts “The Music of Christmas,” a series of concerts and performances taking place at the tabernacle’s 18 S. Main St. location throughout December. All performances are free and open to the public.

Saturday, Dec. 1

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints St. George Institute of Religion Choirs | 7 p.m. | Young adults ages 18-30 will raise their voices in song as they sing; “Silent Night,” “Wexford Carol,” “The First Noel” and other traditional Christmas hymns.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Keynotes | 7 p.m. | This 12-member women’s ensemble from St. George originated 50 years ago, and although they are not the original members, the group continues the legacy of love for music and singing together, especially as they raise their voices singing the beloved carols of the Christmas season.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Santa Clara Friends | 7 p.m. | This women’s ensemble is from the Santa Clara area and have enjoyed performing throughout the St. George area for the past 20 years and look forward to sharing their talents once again as they sing their favorite Christmas carols.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Southern Utah Heritage Choir | 7 p.m. | The group will present beloved hymns and anthems of the Christmas season. Come prepared to sing along with the choir as they invite all to join in singing a few of their favorite songs of the season.

Friday, Dec. 7

Ed Tracey, vocalist, and Tami Creamer, pianist | 7 p.m. | Come enjoy an evening of patriotic, Christmas and other uplifting music. Ed has invited his children to join him in singing a few of their favorite songs together.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Choral Artists of Southern Nevada | Noon | This 35-member choir from Southern Nevada has been singing together for the past nine years. Their main purpose is to “sing and bless the valley with their music.” Come and enjoy their renditions of uplifting Christmas carols.

Geoffrey Myers and Paul Solum “The Music of Christmas” | 7 p.m. | Geoffrey Myers masterfully solos on the organ the beautiful hymns of Christmas as well as accompanies guest tenor, Paul Solum, who will perform “The Holy City” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas.” An inspiring evening is guaranteed.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Dixie High School Madrigals performance | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Master Singers | 7 p.m. | This men’s choir comes from the St. George area, and they love singing anything from the patriotic music of our country, love songs, classical compositions and especially songs about Jesus Christ. They will be celebrating his birth with their favorite Christmas selections.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Performance by Dr. Nancy Allred, pianist, and Dr. Ka-Wai Yu, cellist

University | 7 p.m. | Allred will definitely inspire the listening audience with her selection of Christmas anthems. Joining her will be Dixie State University professor of cello, Dr. Ka Wai Yu. Come and enjoy a beautiful and uplifting evening of Christmas favorites.

Friday, Dec. 14

Color Country Chorus | 7 p.m. | Members of the men’s a cappella chorus live in the St. George area and have been singing together for many years. Come and enjoy their inspiring Christmas hymn and anthem arrangements sung in beautiful a cappella style.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Lieto Singers | 7 p.m. | Women’s choir performance.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Pine View High School Trilogy | 7 p.m. | Students vocal ensemble performance.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Men’s barbershop group | 7 p.m. | “Just for Fun” performance.

Friday, Dec. 21

Oram Family – singers and instrumentalists | 7 p.m. | The group will be sharing a variety of Christmas favorites through voice and instrumental arrangements.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Organ Concert | Ben Alder and Friends | Noon | Performance will include “Go Tell It On the Mountain” and “Angels We Have Heard on High” are just a few of the Christmas anthems Ben will share to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

HartStrings Family | 7 p.m. | The group of pianist, violinists and vocalists from Salt Lake City, including Brody and Corine Hart and their five children, will present an evening of their family’s favorite Christmas selections.

All events will be held at 18 S. Main St. in St. George and are free and open to the public. Doors open one hour before the show.

