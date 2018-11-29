Washington County survey seeks public opinion on how to improve county fair

The Washington County Fair, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | File photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County is seeking public input on ways to improve the Washington County Fair through a survey asking residents about what has gone well and what they can do differently.

The county is encouraging all residents to take the survey, even if they’ve never attended the fair, Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said. The survey takes approximately 5-10 minutes to fill out, and those who complete it will be entered to win a two-person Lifetime kayak.

“We really want to kind of hear people’s experience, what they like about the fair and also maybe what they might want to see improved or better, just to kind of give us guidance on the fair in the future,” Iverson said.

The survey is comprised of 16 questions on specific aspects of the fair, ranging from attractions to safety.

It begins with general questions about the participant’s overall experience, the number of times they’ve attended in the past three years and how it compares to other local community festivals like Peach Days and Swiss Days.

One of the goals of the Washington County fair is to be a safe, family-friendly activity for people to attend, according to the survey. Respondents are asked to provide feedback on the safety of the fair, and rate the safety and the family friendliness of the event in order for the county to make improvements if needed.

“It’s been a great fair. It has a long history in our county and we just want to be able to continue to improve it,” Iverson said.

The survey also asks specific questions about the fair’s attractions. They ask the respondent to rate the quality of ground cleanliness, customer service, safety, food variety, schedule of events, variety of commercial vendors, variety of entertainment, the carnival and the demolition derby on a scale from “unfavorable” to “very favorable.”

The next question involves ranking the carnival, demolition derby, exhibits, commercial booths, food vendors, featured events, entertainment, contests and the 5K in order from favorite to least favorite.

The county also wants feedback on the possibility of moving the dates of the fair, the importance of the fair’s theme and any additional attractions that could be brought in.

Iverson said that the county is not ready to make any big changes at this time, but encourages residents to provide feedback so they can evaluate the answers and make future changes depending on the public’s response.

“The county believes in the county fair, we believe it’s important to have a county fair,” Iverson said. “It’s a celebration of our county, it’s a time for people to come together, and socialize with each other, and celebrate our history and our culture, and we just want to make it something that the people enjoy and look forward to and want to come out to.”

Take the survey here.

