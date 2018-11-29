Nearly 3,000 homes in Cedar City lose power

Stock image, Cedar City News / St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Nearly 3,000 power customers lost power in a part of Cedar City Thursday night, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The power outage occurred around 6:20 p.m. and affects an estimated 2,979 customers as of 7:50 p.m. The majority of those customers are in the southeastern part of the Cedar City area, according to Rocky Mountain Power’s online outage map.

The Cedar City Police Department reported over its Facebook page around 7:45 p.m. that the impact area covers the “east side of Center Street and South to the La Quinta Hotel area. There is also a smaller area on the west side of the freeway from the South interchange to 300 West.”

Rocky Mountain Power crews are on hand and are working to restore power, the Police Department post stated. Power is eastimated to be restored in two to three hours from the time of the Facebook post.

“Please don’t call our Police Dispatch to check for updates,” the Police Deparment asks the public in the post. “They are extremely busy with accidents and other high priority calls.”

The cause of the power outage has been described as a “loss of supply” with power tentatively estimated to be restored sometime before 11 p.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power’s latest onine update.

This is a developing story.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.