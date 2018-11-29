Investigators confirm identify of murder victim in 20-year-old cold case

Composite image of Lina Reyes-Geddes, of Ohio, who was identified as the victim in a 20-year-old cold case being investigated by the Utah Department of Public Safety, location and date of photos unspecified. | Photos courtesy of the Utah Department of Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Efforts to name the victim in a 20-year-old cold case have paid off for Utah investigators as a person known only as the “Maidenwater Victim” has been identified as Lina Reyes-Geddes, of Ohio.

“After tireless work and the public’s help, agents with the Utah Department of Public Safety have made a major breakthrough in their 1998 cold case investigation,” Utah DPS said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

The Utah Department of Public Safety announced Reyes-Geddes has been identified thanks to family in Mexico who contacted authorities after seeing a press release related to the Utah DPS case. The press release was issued in early October.

Reyes-Geddes’ body was found alongside state Route 276 near milepost 8, approximately 38 miles north of Lake Powell in April 1998.

Her body was covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope and placed in a sleeping bag before being wrapped in carpet, according to DPS.

Reyes-Geddes’ fingertips had also been removed, making identification through that method impossible, a DPS agent said during a press conference held Thursday afternoon.

While identifying Reyes-Geddes is a major break in the case, the DPS agent said other factors, such as how she got to Utah and who the murderer is, remain under investigation.

Investigators have previously pointed to serial killer Scott Kimball as the primary suspect in the case. He is serving a 70-year prison sentence in Colorado for the murder of four people and is believed to be tied to others.

While Kimball has denied involvement in Reyes-Geddes’ death, he remains a suspect, the DPS agent said.

DPS is also looking at other suspects due to new information that has come to light as well, the agent said.

Reyes-Geddes’ identification was confirmed after a sister and niece traveled to the U.S. consulate in Monterrey, Mexico, and provided DNA samples that were sent to the Utah crime lab for testing. The results came back with a positive match.

While the investigation continues, state authorities are also working with the family to get Reyes-Geddes’ remains sent to Mexico.

