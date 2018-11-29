Woman from Colorado City killed in front of suspect’s twin children

Composite image. | Background photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Photo of Lisa Williams courtesy of the Williams family via Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George News

MIDVALE, Utah — Police say a woman arrested for murder Sunday night shot and killed her ex-husband’s girlfriend in front of the suspect’s two 3-year-old children.

According to a report from Fox13Now, the deceased was identified Monday as 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams from Colorado City, Arizona.

Chelsea Watrous Cook, 32, was booked into jail on one count of aggravated murder after the shooting, which occurred just before 7 p.m. in Midvale Sunday.

Cook taught health and yoga at Skyridge High School in Lehi, according to the Alpine School District.

A statement of probable cause indicates police arrived at the residence and found Cook’s ex-husband pinning her against the wall.

Williams, who is dating Cook’s ex-husband, was found with at least two gunshot wounds to her torso and ultimately died.

According to Williams’ obituary, the 26-year-old was born in Hildale, Utah. She was raised in Colorado City and graduated from Centennial Park Academy in 2011, moving to Salt Lake City four years later to care for her sister.

Tawny Williams, the mother of the victim, said in a Facebook post that she hopes people will remember her daughter the way she lived, not the way she died. Tawny Williams wrote:

She was so kind, sweet, generous, loving, and brought joy and excitement to every aspect of life. Please share the beauty of her life rather than the monster that ripped her from ours. I am asking that anyone that has posted the picture and article with the evil killer as the subject please remove it and share Lisa’s beauty instead. She was magic, and I want her remembered for how she lived and not for how she was killed.

