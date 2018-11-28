Brigham’s Playhouse opens the holiday favorite ‘A Christmas Carol’

"A Christmas Carol" runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 29 at Brigham's Playhouse in Washington City, Utah | Flyer courtesy of Brigham's Playhouse, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Keeping with a holiday tradition, Brigham’s Playhouse is excited to announce their production of “A Christmas Carol” begins this Thursday and runs through Dec. 29 at their intimate, indoor theater in Washington City. This family favorite is not to be missed this holiday season.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his past, present, and future.

Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

“A Christmas Carol” is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story and a true Broadway hit. Performances are running Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets for are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors and $17 for children over 5 and students are $17. Tickets can be purchased on the Brigham’s Playhouse website, calling 435-251-8000 or in person at the box office, located at Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West in Washington City. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday 2 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

About Brigham’s Playhouse:

Brigham’s Playhouse believes in the power of live theater and its ability to provide audiences and performing artists with life-changing experiences. They strive to provide professional quality performances that are uplifting and wholesome for the whole family. The perpetuation of the arts through performing arts education and training is also a priority to Brigham’s Playhouse. Theatre professors Jamie Young and Doug Knapp founded Brigham’s Playhouse in 2014 and are pleased to serve tens of thousands of audience members each year.

