Dixie State to host inaugural ‘Trailblazer Nation Tree Lighting Celebration’ featuring activities, performances

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year by hosting the inaugural “Trailblazer Nation Tree Lighting Celebration” on Monday.

“The holidays are filled with traditions, and Dixie State is excited to introduce a new one this year,” Megan Church, DSU events & promotions coordinator, said. “The Trailblazer Nation Tree Lighting Celebration promises to be an event you will want to be a part of every year. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The highlight of the community celebration will be the lighting of a 40-foot light tree for the very first time.

Additionally, the event will feature holiday booths and activities, performances by local groups, horse-drawn carriage rides, food trucks and the chance to meet Santa, the Grinch and Dixie State’s own Brooks the Bison. The first 500 attendees will receive the annual DSU holiday ornament.

The Trailblazer Nation Tree Lighting Celebration is set to begin at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting taking place at 6 p.m. next to Holland Centennial Commons at the intersection of Trailblazer Boulevard and University Avenue, also known as the intersection of 300 South and 700 East.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

“We here at Dixie are excited to spend the holidays with our community that we know and love,” Church said. “The lighting of our 40-foot light tree promises to kick off the holidays with that magical feel we all have come to know and love this time of the year.”

The light tree, which will be located on campus in the roundabout on Trailblazer Boulevard, will remain lit through the new year. For more information, visit the Dixie State University website.

