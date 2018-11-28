Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Southern Utah

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest Utah and beyond from 9 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.

Affected areas

The advisory covers Garfield, Kane, Beaver, Iron and Washington counties, as well as the areas of the Wasatch Mountains, Interstate 80, the western Uinta Mountains, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, and central and southern Utah mountains.

This also includes the communities of Woodruff, Randolph, Mirror Lake Highway, Scofield, Cove Fort, Koosharem, Fish Lake, Loa, Panguitch and Bryce Canyon.

Snow levels and accumulation

Total snow accumulation is expected to be 6 to 18 inches.

Driving conditions

Winter driving conditions can be expected on mountain routes including the higher passes of interstates 70 and 15, as well as US-40.

Precautionary/Preparedness actions

A winter weather advisory for snow means that snow accumulations will make travel difficult. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and use caution while driving in the snow.

Getting ready

Be aware of road conditions. UDOT recommends checking CommuterLink for road and weather conditions before leaving home.

Clear any frost and snow from the car’s lights and windows. Make an effort to see and be seen while driving.

Inspect the vehicle’s tires, fluids, wiper blades, lights and hoses. Preventative maintenance may save a car from breaking down and stranding drivers and passengers on the highway.

Allow for leeway in travel time. Expect to drive slowly in adverse weather conditions. High speeds can lead to skidding off the road and getting stuck in the snow.

Have emergency supplies in the car. A basic winter emergency kit may include items like a flashlight, batteries, snacks, water, gloves, boots and a first-aid kit.

When driving

Take it slow. Drive well below posted speed limits and leave plenty of space between cars.

Approach intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shaded areas slowly. These areas are hot spots for black ice.

Slow down in cases of limited visibility and be alert.

Whether someone drives an elevated SUV or a ground-kissing Toyota Prius, again, UDOT says to take it slow. Just because a truck has 4-wheel drive doesn’t change how it handles on the road, especially when traction goes out the window. Mother Nature is no respecter of automotive diversity.

Keep the vehicle’s speed down. The faster the car goes, the longer it takes to stop. Be slow on the accelerator or risk having the car skid when the next stop sign appears.

Do not use the car’s cruise control while ice and snow still abound.

Additional information on winter driving can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

Weather watches, warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Salt Lake City can be found here.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.