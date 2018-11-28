Sept. 17, 1992 – Nov. 25, 2018

Lisa Vilate Williams, 26, of American Fork, Utah, passed away Nov. 25, 2018. She was born Sept. 17, 1992, to Charles David Williams and Tawny Louise (Palmer) Williams in Hildale, Utah.

Raised in Colorado City, Arizona, Lisa grew up with a large family that loved her dearly. It was love at first sight when she was born. Always gracious and kind, Lisa found many ways in her youth and throughout her life to express her truly generous and thoughtful nature. She loved kids, especially her nieces and nephews, and had a constant commitment to seek self-improvement and personal growth. Lisa epitomized elegance, both in her demeanor and her character.

Lisa graduated from Centennial Park Academy in 2011. Following high school, she went to work at PRMI, a local mortgage company. There she met lifelong friends, whom she referred to as her “office family.” Paul and Lisa Knudson held a special place in her heart.

In late 2015, Lisa moved to Salt Lake City to care for her sister. She began working as a bank teller, which challenged her shy and quiet nature. She found pride in her newfound ability to engage in small talk.

Lisa was joyful and delighted in the little things. She had a green thumb and a passion for plants, especially finding and reviving the ones that were struggling – “It makes me love them more,” she’d say. To those who knew her well, she was funny, thoughtful, philosophical and loved to engage in meaningful conversation. Taken too soon, our beautiful daughter, sister, aunt and friend will be missed immensely.

Lisa was preceded in death by her brother Curtis John Williams and is survived by her parents, Tawny, Charles, LuAnn and Lillian; her grandmother Ina Palmer; her siblings Carmen Zitting, Charlie, Hyrum, Benjamin, Meagen Zitting, Melissa, Mary Naylor, Joshua, Rebekah, Jonathan, Laura, Cyndi, Abigal, Maureen, Zachary, Caleb, Katelyn, Jordan, Samuel, Kimberly, Allison, Whitney, Madyson, and Olivia Williams.

Funeral services

There will be a public viewing at the Centennial Park Chapel in Centennial Park, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 29 from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the funeral services, which begin at 1 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Centennial Park Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

