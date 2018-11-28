March 2, 1938 – Nov. 23, 2018

Dr. Herbert Richard Lander Jr. passed away Nov. 23, 2018. In Herb’s words, he led a “charmed life” as he walked this road for 80 years.

His journey began on March 2, 1938, in Lucinda, a small rural community in western Pennsylvania where he learned the meaning of love friendship and family. The pathway continued with a focus on education, achieving a bachelor of science degree from the University of Dayton and a master’s and doctorate in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University.

Herb’s career spanned decades and his expertise as a fuels engineer is well documented. The memories of those days, challenges, opportunities and colleagues he met along the way were shared in great detail with others.

He was an avid sports fan, especially college football and professional baseball. Much of his leisure time was devoted to reading, journaling and listening to his vast music collection. Anything he enjoyed was pursued with great enthusiasm.

Herb had a rich, full life that he shared with his wife Jillene and a blended family of six children: Elizabeth (Charles) Califf, Catherine (Mark) Hume, Laura (Richard) Morgan, Tina (Glen) Stubbs, Tonya Stransky, Brian (Betheny) Parkin; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

A funeral mass will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Saint George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, followed by a memorial gathering at the Lander home from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to P.A.W.S., a local animal shelter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

