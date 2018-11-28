Doris Naidine Smith

March 31, 1932 – Nov. 22, 2018

Doris Naidine Tatlow Smith passed away Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 22, 2018.

She was born March 31, 1932, to Job Malcolm Tatlow and Clara Arlene Yeatman in Cairo, Georgia.

Doris was raised by her father and her stepmother, Ruth Gertrude Buck. She married Weldon H. Smith on Oct. 12, 1950. They had five children but later divorced. She married Donald Robert Fletcher on June 12, 1970. They had three children but later divorced. Doris remarried Weldon H. Smith on Oct. 12, 1991, later solemnized in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they have 10 children, 43 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Together Doris and Weldon served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, overseeing the construction of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Lubbock, Texas, temples.

Doris was a loving mother and grandmother who loved gardening, quilting and family history. She was known for her proper etiquette, gratitude for all things and her valiant testimony of her savior, Jesus Christ.

Doris is survived by her brother Earl Tatlow; sister Rita Tatlow Richards; and children Wayne (Sharon), Linda (Willy-deceased), Brenda (John), David (Barbara), Sheri (Rick), Donald (Laurie), Amy, Sam; and stepsons Michael and Daniel (Jennifer) Smith.

Funeral services

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Diamond Valley 2 nd Ward Chapel, 1784 West Diamond Valley Drive, St. George, Utah.

Ward Chapel, 1784 West Diamond Valley Drive, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West, St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to the service from 10-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment, with graveside, will be in the Mesa City Cemetery, Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.