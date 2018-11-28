TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Art
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Give It A Whirl – Wheel Thrown Pottery | Admission: $30 | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.| Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m | Todd Fowler Oil Painter |Admission: Free | Location: 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | A Very SUMA Holiday | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Encounter Korea | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | DSU Ceramic Faculty and Student Sale | Admission: Free | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. | Holiday Arts and Crafts Show | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Senior Center, 95 N. 300 West, Hurricane.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Yoga for Lower Back Pain Workshop | Admission: $40 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 473 N. 200 West, Suite 1, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Glenn Rawson – Moments in Church History | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Southern Utah Training | Admission: $25 general, $10 student | Location: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Hunter Education Field Day | Admission: $5 | Location: Rowdy’s Range & Shooter’s Supply, 610 Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m. | Horse Science Two-Day Workshop | Admission: $150 | Location: 91 E. 2680 South, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | An Intimate Christmas | Admission: $25 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Royal Bliss Live | Admission: $15 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Fresh! An Original Choreographed Danced Concert | Admission: $10 adults, $8 alumni, $5 youth | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | American Trilogy – Holiday Edition | Admission: $18 general | Location: Casablanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | St. George Institute of Religion Choirs | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | A Cinderella Story | Admission: Free | Location: LaVerkin Community Theatre, 111 S. Main St., LaVerkin.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band “Home for the Holidays concert tour” | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 3-8 p.m. | Festival of Trees | Admission: Non-perishable food item | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. College Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m to 11:30 p.m. | Breakfast with Santa | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Alumni Association, 684 E. 500 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Christmas at the Back Porch | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m | Holiday Social at Tonaquint Nature Center | Admission: $1-1.50| Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. PST | Home for the Holidays Community Christmas Village | Admission: $15.99-17.99 | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | North Pole Express | Admission: $5 | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Thursday, midnight | RSVP deadline for Dixie Elks Lodge free Christmas dinner for active military, veterans on Dec. 13 | RSVP to Judy at 435-705-9726.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Best of The Best Boutique Holiday Edition | Admission: Free | Location: The Best of the Best Boutique, 170 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m | Dickens’ Christmas Festival | Admission: $5-7 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Holiday Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon-4 p.m. | KKPP Holiday Vendor & Craft Show | Admission: Free | Location: Washington Township Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington.
Music
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | SUU Jazz Ensemble | Admission: $5-10 | Location: SUU Music Department, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon | Christmas Concert Series | Admission: Free | Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m., PST | Pete Ford | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m., PST | Hal Savar Experience | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 2 p.m, 7 p.m. PST | Acoustical Music Showcase | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Hurricane Valley Choir Annual Christmas Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Home for the Holidays | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:29 p.m. to 12:29 a.m. | Full Tilt Boogie at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2 p.m., Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Messiah Concert with Southwest Symphony & Lieto Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Southwest Symphony Orchestra, Cox Auditorium, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Karaoke | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Trivia & Game Night | Admission: $5 | Location: 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. PST | Naughty Or Nice Fundraiser Night At Club Envy | Admission: Raffle prizes | Location: Envy Nightclub and Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Paint Nite – Adults Only at One and Only | Admission: $45 | Location: 64 N. 800 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Red White Meet | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Gymnastics, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Heat FC 3v3 Holiday Classic | Admission: $200 | Location: The Fields at Little Valley Park, 2995 S. 2350 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m to noon | Highway Clean Up | Admission: Free | Location: Milepost 16, Route 7, St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Hungry Hustle 5K Fun Run Fundraiser | Admission: $25-65 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: apinckney@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.