Family asking for help to locate missing man from New Harmony

Written by Spencer Ricks
November 27, 2018
A photo shows Daniel Armknecht, 42, of New Harmony, Utah, who was last seen in August, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Debby Armknecht, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Family members of a man who has been missing since August are asking for members of the public to help locate him.

A photo from 2009 shows Daniel Armknecht, 42, of New Harmony, Utah, who was last seen in August 2018, photo location not specified | Photo courtesy of Debby Armknecht, St. George News / Cedar City News

Daniel Armknecht, 42, of New Harmony, was last seen after someone gave him a ride to Cedar City, his mother Debby Armknecht told St. George News. She said her son often gets depressed, and she’s worried about his well-being.

“I haven’t seen him in four years,” Debby Armknecht said. “But he’s been missing for the past few months and I didn’t know he was missing until October.”

Daniel Armknecht is described as having blue eyes, long blonde hair and glasses. He is about 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He could be sporting facial hair, Debby Armknecht said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Graham Hancock told St. George News that Daniel Armknecht has been reported missing, but officials do not believe there is any foul play involved in his disappearance. If he is found by police, the most they will do is conduct a well-being check on him to make sure he is OK, Hancock said.

Anyone with information on Daniel Armknecht’s location is asked to call Debby Armknecht at 661-302-5355 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-656-6500.

