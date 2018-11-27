‘Real Women Run’ training encourages women wanting to get involved in public service, leadership

Photo by shironosov/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Women in Southern Utah and surrounding communities who want to go into public service, step into community leadership or get involved in Utah politics as candidates or campaign managers are invited to attend the nonpartisan “Real Women Run” Southern Utah training seminar.

Attendees at this event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, will learn from local leaders, current elected officials in Utah and campaign experts.

LaRene Cox, Washington County School Board member and president of the Utah Federation of Republican Women, will be one of the speakers at Saturdays conference.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this event in St. George,” Cox said. “Our goal is to encourage interest in public service by providing training, networking and discussion in an effort to increase women’s participation and involvement with campaigns. We’re excited about the great local experts and leaders we have lined up as speakers.”

In addition to Cox, other speakers include the following:

Lowry Snow, Utah state representative.

Donia Jessop, Hildale mayor.

Miriah Elliott, Ivins City Council member.

Nancy Hauck, associate provost of Community & Global Engagement at Dixie State University.

Becki Bronson, public relations expert.

Henrie Walton, director of Institute of Politics and Public Affairs at DSU.

D’Mia Lamar, Southern Utah University student body president.

Don Willie, campaign expert.

Registration to Real Women Run is $25 for general registration and $10 for students. Registration includes light breakfast, full lunch and a discount registration to Real Women Run’s Winter Training in Salt Lake City on Jan. 19.

Travel scholarships supported by Three Corners Women’s Giving Circle are available upon request for anyone traveling from outside of St. George. For more information, contact realwomenrun@ywcautah.org (limited amount – first come, first served).

This event is made possible in partnership with St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Influence Center, Institute of Politics & Public Affairs at Dixie State University, The Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University, AAUW Utah and St. George UT Branch and Three Corners Women’s Giving Circle.

About Real Women Run

Real Women Run is a collaborative nonpartisan initiative to empower women to participate fully in public life and civic leadership through elected political office at all levels, appointments to boards and commissions, participation in campaigns and engagement in the political system.

Founded in 2011 at YWCA Utah, Real Women Run partners include YWCA Utah, Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, Vision 2020, Salt Lake Community College, AAUW, League of Women Voters of Utah, Women Lawyers (Utah Bar Association), Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah Valley University, Olene Walker Institute of Politics at Weber State University, Utah State University, Women’s Influence Center, Westminster College, current and former elected officials from major political parties, and community members.

Real Women Run is a national network partner with the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics. Learn more at the Real Women Run website.

Event details

What: “Real Women Run” Southern Utah training.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

