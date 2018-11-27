Dixie State University dance program presents ‘Fusion’ student dance concert

Dixie State University dance student, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University dance program will hold its third annual student dance concert, “Fusion,” to showcase DSU students as they perform an array of dance styles and techniques.

The concert will be held Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Eccles Fine Arts Center Mainstage Theatre at DSU. It is free of charge and open to the community.

“Dancing to music is always fun, but dancing to live music awakens your soul,” said Cristal Kamba, a junior dance student who will perform as part of a trio in collaboration with senior music student Zachary Webb.

Students began work on the production early in the semester and participated in all aspects of the concert creation including casting, creative research and choreography as well as administrative and technical production such as marketing, lighting, sound and costume design.

“This performance is truly an embodiment of DSU’s ‘Active Learning. Active Life.,’ motto,” Elizabeth Stich, co-director of the dance program, said.

Guest choreographer and former New York City Rockette Kara Sandberg also contributed to this year’s performance, creating the piece, “The Life of the Party” featuring choreography practicum students.

“The challenge of working with a professional choreographer has been a valuable experience for our students and will serve as a springboard into their future dance careers,” Stich said.

Students from the choreography practicum, dance production and dance performance classes, as well as the dance club, all merged their talents to create this year’s dynamic dance concert.

To learn more about DSU’s dance department, click here or contact Sara Gallo, co-director of the dance program, at 435-652-7885 or gallo@dixie.edu.

Event details:

What: Dixie State University student dance concert, “Fusion.”

When: Nov. 29-30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eccles Fine Arts Center Mainstage Theatre at DSU, S. 700 East, St. George.

Admission: Free.

For more information, click here, call 435-652-7885 or email gallo@dixie.edu.

