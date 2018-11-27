Catch Santa at the 6th annual ‘Festival of Trees’ benefiting Care and Share

Composite image from previous "Festival of Trees" events, Cedar City, Utah, dates not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — In a celebration of caring and giving, the Southern Utah University department of theatre arts and dance will present the sixth annual “Festival of Trees” Thursday through Saturday in the lobby of the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

The free celebration not only brings the community together but is also a way to raise funds for Iron County Care and Share. All trees on display have been decorated and provided by local businesses and individuals, were donated to the festival and will be sold through silent auction, with all proceeds going to Iron County Care and Share. Donations of canned goods are also encouraged.

To add to the festivities, once again the balcony of the theater will be decorated with the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Christmas Village, which is a sight to behold.

While the Festival of Trees is only open for viewing from 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, families are invited for a full day of activities Saturday. Starting at 9:30 a.m., there will be readings of Christmas stories, as well as a coloring station and contest for children. Santa will join the fun from about 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the lobby for children and families to visit.

During the open house times there will be a place for visitors to bid on trees. Winning bids will be announced on Saturday, and trees will be delivered soon after.

In support of the Festival of Trees, with a donation of a can of food, the department of theatre arts and dance is offering a $2 discount on the price of admission to “FRESH! An Original Choreographed Dance Concert.”

Get in the spirit of the holiday season with this family-friendly and charitable event. For more information about the SUU department of theatre arts and dance, go to its website.

Event details

What: 6th annual “Festival of Trees.”

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 1 | Hours: 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Where: The lobby of the Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.

This event is free, but a donation of a can of food is encouraged.

