On the EDge: It’s the holidays; practice what you preach

OPINION – I’m not much of a fan of the holidays.

Oh, I enjoy gatherings with friends, and I never saw a roasted turkey I didn’t want to devour.

But I’ve got this thing about hypocrisy.

From now until we tie a bow on 2018 and put it up on the shelf, we’ll hear a lot of these wishes of peace on Earth, good will, brotherhood and sisterhood and all that.

We’ll hear all about the supposed war on Christmas and how we’re not allowed to say Merry Christmas or celebrate the day in a “traditional” manner. Just so you know, there is no war on Christmas, and you can wish somebody a Merry Christmas to your heart’s content.

Just understand that there are a number of religious holidays coming up in the next month for people of different faiths, and respect their beliefs and customs. If you tell somebody Merry Christmas and they respond with Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa or even Merry Solstice, do not be offended. They are just wishing kindness and sharing their cultural or religious beliefs.

The hypocrisy, of course, comes from those who preach religious ideals out of one side of their mouth while spreading discontent, hate and anger from the other.

I always thought this time of year was supposed to be one of reflection and joy, of opening our hearts and minds and embracing all with whom we share the planet.

“Peace, good will toward men” will get a lot of mileage over the next month. But even that has been edited a bit. Depending on whose book you read, the quote could be “Peace among men with whom He is pleased,” or “Peace on Earth to people He favors” or even “Peace to men of good will.”

None of us were around when the scribe wrote Luke 2:14, so we really don’t know the exact quote, but there is definitely enough there to decipher the message, even if some of the adaptations of the phrase seem exclusionary.

So it doesn’t matter whether you are awaiting a visit from Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas, Father Christmas or Sinterklaas or standing by to light the menorah, and do not take offense when somebody offers kind words appropriate to their culture and beliefs.

People of real faith do not engage in such behavior.

They do not trim the tree or send out loving holiday cards with sentimental and religious words then spit epithets about “illegals” or liberals or conservatives or people of differing beliefs.

They understand we are all different, that we all have our deep-seated beliefs, that there is room for all.

They open their hearts instead of closing their minds.

And they do not have to be believers to be of good will. I have known atheists and agnostics whom I would rank among the most decent people I have encountered, people who don’t care what you believe in, what color your skin is or who you choose to love.

The only war on Christmas is the one people wage through their exclusionary behavior, their prejudices, their insecurities.

So Rudolph is safe, you can jingle your bells to your heart’s content and be assured that just about every store you visit will give you an earful of carols.

This nonsense about a war on Christmas was given birth by a couple of former Fox News staples, Bill O’Reilly and John Gibson, who promised we were all going to hell in a handbasket because liberals were trying to kill Christmas.

The liberals want to take away Santa Claus and the Christmas tree, they warned. They want us to stop saying “Merry Christmas.”

Of course, Santa and decorated trees really have no place in the roots of Christmas. “Here Comes Santa Claus” has about as much spiritual relevance as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And as far as Merry Christmas goes, it still seems to have traction and relevance.

The far right, though, has held religion hostage, politicized it, appropriated morality as their own, despite the fact that, well, we’ve had a lot of conservatives, as well as liberals I must add, brought up on moral charges over the years.

But to have a flustered politician with a slick haircut and expensive suit bray about a war on Christmas makes for a great soundbite over at Fox News, and so, as most everything else that touches our lives, the holidays have been politicized.

There was once a true war on Christmas.

Back when this was still a young nation, the Puritans banned Christmas, claiming it was associated with paganism and idolatry. Scripture gave no reason to celebrate the day, they said, so it was banned, and those who rebelled were fined through the 17th and 18th centuries.

The United States made Christmas a federal holiday in 1870, and despite the nonsensical ramblings of O’Reilly, Gibson or those from the fringe, it will remain so and no amount of propaganda to the contrary will change that.

So, yes, Virginia, it is still OK to believe in Santa Claus and Christmas.

And although we have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age, I would hope that the world is still a place of wonder and joy; of humanity and grace; of humility and comfort.

The war on Christmas is not waged every December or defined by who says “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” It is fought throughout the year by those whose hearts are hardened by arrogance, greed and a fear of those they mistakenly see as a threat.

Peace, good will toward men?

It’s easy enough to say, but how many will carry that sentiment through the new year and beyond? How many will not only speak the words but live them? How many will understand that good will should know no borders, fall within any political measure or be more than a mumbled promise?

We are all simple humans with our own frailties. We all carry a lot of baggage. We all have our doubts and fears.

But that is the thread that we all share.

Peace, good will toward men?

It’s easy enough to say, but meaningless if we don’t embrace it.

Peace, good will toward men?

It’s easy enough to say but an insult unless we learn to practice what we preach.

