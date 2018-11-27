David Archuleta coming to St. George for Christmas concert; tickets still available

David Archuleta's "Winter in the Air" Christmas album cover | Image courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah’s own “American Idol” star is coming to St. George for a festive Christmas concert next week.

David Archuleta will be at the Burns Arena on the Dixie State University campus at 7 p.m. Monday to perform music from his newest album, “Winter in the Air.” Tickets to the show are on sale now on the Dixie State Ticket Office website.

The concert will feature music from the album, which includes a mix of covers and three original songs co-written by Archuleta.

In 2008 when he was just 16, Archuleta appeared on “American Idol,” the mega-popular singing competition TV series. His performance wowed viewers, and he was the runner-up that season, garnering 44 million votes from fans across America.

Not long after his “American Idol” debut, the Murray-based teen released his first single, “Crush,” which sold nearly 2 million digital copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Keeping true to his Utah roots, Archuleta appeared as guest star in 2010 in Salt Lake City for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Tabernacle Choir holiday album, “David Archuleta – Glad Christmas Tidings.”

An active LDS church member, Archuleta put his singing career on hiatus in 2012 to serve a two-year church proselyting mission in Chile.

Since returning from his mission, he has been touring in the U.S., Canada and Asia. He has since relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. Last year, he released his seventh album, “Postcards in the Sky,” featuring all original songs.

Event details

What: “David Archuleta Christmas Concert” at Dixie State University.

When: Monday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Arena on the Dixie State University campus, 225 S. University Avenue, St George.

Cost: Tickets range from $39-59 and may be purchased online or by calling 435-652-7800.

