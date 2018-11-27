Step back in time and meet the ‘real’ Father Christmas, Scrooge and others at the Dickens’ Christmas Festival

The Dickens' Christmas Festival starts Nov. 28, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dickens' Christmas Festival, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The streets of 19th century London have come alive at the Dixie Center St. George, signaling the beginning of the Christmas season at the annual Dickens’ Christmas Festival.

Beginning Wednesday, the center will be transformed into a time long past where guests will be treated to the traditional sights and smells of olde English shops, hundreds of period costumes, fortune tellers, street-dwelling orphans, royalty and performers, all creating a wonderful holiday tradition everyone can enjoy.

For Dickens’ Christmas Festival director Brittany Dell, the event truly is a family occasion. From her uncle that bakes the cinnamon rolls to her aunt that runs her own booth, it has become like a reunion Dell and her family eagerly await the start of each season. Since her mother began the festival 38 years ago, it has been a fixture in their family’s life and is now something she gets to share with her kids and large extended family.

“It’s just what we do at Christmas time,” Dell said. “We’re not just a shopping show, it’s an experience.”

While it’s more than just shopping, the festival is definitely known for its unique, quality merchandise and one-of-a-kind treasures, and it could be the perfect place to find that special gift for the ones you love. Dell said it is a great chance to get out of the house, bring the kids and just relax while you are transported back in time.

Every year the nonprofit festival benefits local education and causes around the community, and this year’s festival has been fortunate to involve local schools even more. Young actors from Vista Charter School will be performing the stage production of “Oliver,” and students from Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts will be performing “Scrooge.”

As a result of the extra participation by students, there will be a lot more street theater this year by the Dickens’ Theatre Company, and Dell said they will also be performing mini-vignettes throughout the show.

Festival favorite Father Christmas will also be on hand the entire time for families to enjoy a visit (and according to Dell, anyone that knows him is absolutely sure he is the “real” Father Christmas).

Dell said her children now look forward to the festival more than she does, but more than just attending, she said they can be found working and having fun around the event in the candle booth or as chimney sweepers.

“It’s fun. Come have some cinnamon rolls – enjoy it and walk around,” Dell said. “Give your kids a different experience this Christmas.”

Event details

What: Dickens’ Christmas Festival.

When: Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George

Cost: $7 adults , $6 seniors (65+), $5 children (4-12), children 3 & under are free

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

