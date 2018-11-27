Here’s how you can help bring home ‘furnishings’ for the holidays to families in need

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Boulevard Home Furnishings, Southern Utah’s largest home furnishings retailer, is working with Planet 105.1 this holiday season to help identify families in need of basic home necessities that many of us take for granted.

Several local families have anonymously partnered with the Southern Utah furniture store to offer a donation of $7,500 worth of household items to deserving families in the area. Items will be chosen from what is available in their store, such as fridges, kids beds, mattresses, ovens, window coverings, cribs, appliances and flooring.

Everyone can use a helping hand on occasion and if you know of a family or families in need, Boulevard wants to hear your story. A selection committee has been setup and they want to hear the reasons why you feel a family deserves some assistance and what items they could use that they’ve been forced to live without.

Boulevard’s creative director Steve Manwaring told St. George News that as a part of the community, they always want to try and take care of those in need, especially around Christmas time, and they are grateful to be helping with the generous donation.

“They just want do do it from the goodness of their hearts, and we are happy to participate with them,” Manwaring said. “It’s good thing to do and a great time of year to do it.”

Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 2 and a link to the form can be found on the Planet 105.1 website. The store plans on delivering the products just before Christmas in secret as a special holiday surprise.

Spread some Christmas cheer in the community this year and bring a few gifts to a family’s house, that may help make it a home.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney