May 19, 1938 – Nov. 8, 2018

William Blaine Sevy passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 8, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 80.

William was born May 19, 1938, in Panguitch, Utah. He was a long-time resident of St. George, Utah, and was a retired detective of the St. George Police Department.

He is survived by daughter Gayla McDaniel; sons Cary Sevy (Karen) and Larry Dimick (Karla); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a brother Thomas Sevy.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Patricia E. Sevy; son Michael B. Sevy; parents Blaine and Edyth Sevy; and sister Jackie Hatch.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. with a viewing prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

