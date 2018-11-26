Young entrepreneur aims to disrupt the automotive industry in Southern Utah

Jared Wheeler, St. George Auto Gallery CEO and president, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of St. George Auto Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Jared Wheeler believes that the one thing lacking in an automotive industry dominated by an older generation for years is a new perspective. The 28-year-old CEO and president of St. George Auto Gallery said he has discovered a new way to interact with the people in his community.

When Wheeler first opened the doors of St. George Auto Gallery in 2009, he only had four cars on the lot. But this once-small dealership specializing in pre-owned vehicles in Southern Utah has continuously grown year over year. Today, he has over 200 cars in inventory, a state-of-the-art 10-bay full service center, over 50 employees and a desire to keep growing.

“I never planned on being in the car business,” Wheeler said, “but I knew it needed a good shake up!”

Wheeler said that becoming a leader in the independent automotive industry in Southern Utah was the result of several key factors, most importantly taking care of the people who keep him in business.

The St. George Auto Gallery mission statement is “to positively impact the lives of our customers and employees by ensuring their best interest is our priority.”

Wheller said it has been about the customer since the beginning. His top priority has been to focus on the needs of the community, and he said he genuinely does his best to take care of the customer and his employees, adding that his relationship with the community has been forged by honesty and integrity.

Customer Leenie Marie offered the following testimonial:

You did everything in your power to make sure this all worked out. I’m so happy with my car and I will not go to anyone else!! You all are so amazing and such a great team!

About St. George Auto Gallery

St. George Auto Gallery specializes in selling pre-owned vehicles and offers a large inventory with competitive prices.

“Our no-pressure, no-hassle buying experience is what has helped us to grow so fast,” Wheeler said. “We are the largest independent dealer and have the largest in-house financing portfolio is Southern Utah.”

St. George Auto Gallery offers a credit rebuilding program, interest rate reduction program and complete vehicle protection options. They believe the value of St. George Auto Gallery is more than just the vehicles they sell.

St. George Auto stands behind their business by giving a free 3 months/3,000 miles warranty with every purchase.

For more information, visit the St. George Auto Gallery website or find them on Facebook.

