Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Taco Bell restaurant at 610 E. St. George Boulevard where a counterfeit bill was allegedly used to pay for food, St. George, Utah, Nov. 24, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-25. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman is facing multiple charges after police say she gave two minors marijuana in exchange for a ride to a fast-food restaurant, where she allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for their meals.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (AP) — Shoppers heading online to purchase holiday gifts will find they’re being charged sales tax at some websites where they weren’t before. The reason: the Supreme Court.

A June ruling gave states the go-ahead to require more companies to collect sales tax on online purchases. Now, more than two dozen have moved to take advantage of the ruling, many ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

ST. GEORGE — Cedar City Police say a missing woman with dementia was found alive in Cedar City late Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Linda Nielsen, 69, went missing from her apartment in the Fiddlers Canyon area Friday evening. Police had asked for the public’s help in locating the woman, who is reportedly suffering from early stages of dementia.

FEATURE — If you’ve never seen the “No Filter” show…well, you probably don’t want to start watching now.

But for those of who have been patiently waiting and asking, your time has come. After more months than anybody wants to count – and probably not long enough – Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford will be bringing back their own style of Southern Utah adventure and exploration with “No Filter.”

ST. GEORGE — Hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing on Bureau of Land Management land in Utah had an economic impact of $79.1 million in 2016, according to a study funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

