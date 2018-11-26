Ask a Local Expert: What is bariatric surgery, and how can it help achieve weight loss?



ST. GEORGE— In order to help people wondering what exactly bariatric surgery is and how can it help with weight loss, St. George News spoke with Dr. John Miller, a surgeon at Utah Surgical Associates.

Many people struggle with obesity. Often those who struggle with being overweight have difficulties exercising and therefore with with losing weight, Miller said, adding that bariatric surgery, a stomach or intestine operation, is an effective tool to help people lose weight and start their journey to a healthier life.

There are three types of bariatric surgery offered in the partnership between Utah Surgical Associates and Intermountain Healthcare, Miller said. Gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and gastric aspiration, which is an outpatient procedure. Each procedure aims to either reduce the size of the stomach to make the patient feel full faster or use malabsorption, which prevents the intestinal tract from absorbing food by bypassing part of the small intestine.

“Overall, the studies show that people are much better off with the operation,” Miller said.

To qualify for bariatric surgery, a person must fit into a certain body mass index range. People in the obese BMI range qualify for the less-invasive gastric aspiration procedure, Miller said, whereas someone with a middle range BMI can get the sleeve gastrectomy surgery. Anyone with a high BMI will probably qualify for any of the procedures.

The operation is very effective, Miller said. People tend to live longer once they’ve lost the necessary amount of weight, and the surgery is more effective than just using the traditional diets and exercise. Most people lose the majority of their weight in the first few years after having the surgery.

The partnership program between Utah Surgical Associates and Intermountain Healthcare offers not only surgery options but also coaching on diet and exercise, as well as support groups. How well participants stick to the program will determine how effective the surgery is and how long it lasts, which can be up to 15 years, Miller said.

“Surgery offers an added benefit of long-term weight loss that people can keep off,” he said.

While there are a few risks involved, as with all kinds of surgery, the mortality and morbidity rates for the surgery have vastly improved in recent years, Miller said.

The Utah Surgical Associates and Intermountain Healthcare bariatric surgery program began in 2004. The program received national accreditation in 2015 by the Metabolic Bariatric Surgery and Quality Improvement Program and was recognized as a Blue Distinction Center by Blue Cross Blue Shield this year, Miller said, meaning that Blue Cross Blue Shield refers its members to the program as it meets national standards for quality.

Those interested in learning more about the risks and benefits of bariatric surgery are encouraged to attend an information session at the Select Health Auditorium at 1424 E. Foremaster Drive on the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup