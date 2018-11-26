Police seek help in finding endangered Washington City man

Bownine "Beau" Tsosie, of Washington City, reported missing Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, date of photo unspecified | Photo courtesy of Facebook, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who been missing since Friday and is considered endangered.

Bownine “Beau” Tsosie, 39, was reported as missing Sunday after he left work in the St. George area, Washington City Police Lt. Jason Williams said in a press release Monday.

Williams also classified Tsosie as an “endangered missing person” because he requires daily medications,

According to an online flier being passed around social media by friends and family, Tsosie “has some serious health issues” that require regular attention.

Tsosie is described as a Native American with short black hair and brown eyes, is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

“Please keep your eyes open for him,” the flier states. “His friends and family are deeply worried. We just want him safe.”

The Washington City Police Department has issued an “attempt to locate” to check on Tsosie’s well-being, Williams said. Tsosie has also been listed on the nationwide criminal identification system.

Anyone with information on Tsosie’s possible location is encouraged to contact the Washington City Police Department through the Washington County consolidated dispatch center at 435-634-5730 24 hours a day or the Washington City Police Department detective division at 435-986-1515.

