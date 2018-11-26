Cedar City man arrested for sending sexually explicit messages, photos to teen

Written by Mori Kessler
November 26, 2018
Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE A Cedar City man was arrested earlier this month for sending explicit messages to a teen.

Cody Gene Ille booking photo, Nov. 18, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City News / St. George News

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted the Cedar City Police Department prior to Nov. 18 with information accusing Cody Gene Ille, 34, of Cedar City, of sending “sexually explicit” messages and photos to someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, according to a probable cause statement.

An officer assigned to investigate the matter reviewed online chat sessions between Ille and that person.

“I then reviewed these chat messages and found that they were very sexually explicit in nature,” the officer wrote in the statement. “I also found that he had sent some picture messages that were also sexually explicit in nature.”

Police secured a search warrant for Ille’s home where he was found and taken into custody. He agreed to speak with officers, according to the statement.

“He stated in this interview that even after he knew she was only 13 years old that he continued his sexually explicit conversation,” the officer wrote, adding Ille admitted to sending the girl a nude photo of himself.

Ille also told police he had participated in sexually explicit chats online on a regular basis, yet this was the first time he knowingly chatted with someone under 18 years old.

Ille was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility and faces a second-degree felony for inciting a minor through electronic means, as well as a third-degree felony for dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

He posted bail and has a court date set for Dec. 4 before 5th District Judge Keith Barnes.

During the time Ille was taken into custody, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was also conducting an undercover operation in Washington County. Aided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the operation resulted in the arrests of seven men accused of arranging to meet minors for sex.

1 Comment

  • Paulette November 26, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    As a grandmother, and great grandmother, I am SICK to death of this crap. What is wrong with these people?

