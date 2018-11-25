No Filter: Look out, Ma. The boys are back

Written by No Filter Show
November 25, 2018

FEATURE — If you’ve never seen the “No Filter” show…well, you probably don’t want to start watching now.

But for those of who have been patiently waiting and asking, your time has come. After more months than anybody wants to count – and probably not long enough – Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford will be bringing back their own style of Southern Utah adventure and exploration with “No Filter.”

But before that happens, Grady has to locate his co-host. Watch as Grady hits up the usual suspects and searches in the unlikeliest of spots to find Paul and “get the band back together.” Then get ready to rock. And keep an eye out for future episodes.

Ride along with Grady as he tracks down Paul for the return of “No Filter” in the media player above.

No Filter Show The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous. In some episodes they bring you business spotlights, in others they feature people and happenings in the region. Statements and content are intended for fun and sometimes tongue-in-cheek; neither are representative of positions or opinions of St. George News, and the show does not purport to offer a straight news report. Click the play button on the video, and enjoy the adventure about Southern Utah ... with No Filter.

