Traffic alert: Crashes cause long delays on northbound I-15 in Southern Utah

Written by Joseph Witham
November 25, 2018
Stock Image | St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A series of minor crashes Sunday afternoon is causing long delays for motorists on Interstate 15 in Southern Utah.

A freeway sign advises of heavy traffic in Southern Utah | Image courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

The Utah Department of Transportation is advising of 30 minute delays for drivers on northbound I-15 stretching from St. George to Beaver.

As of 2:40 p.m. MST, the congestion isn’t expected to clear until approximately 7 p.m. MST.

The delays are occurring during a period of especially heavy traffic as families return home from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

