Traffic alert: Crashes cause long delays on northbound I-15 in Southern Utah

Stock Image | St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A series of minor crashes Sunday afternoon is causing long delays for motorists on Interstate 15 in Southern Utah.

The Utah Department of Transportation is advising of 30 minute delays for drivers on northbound I-15 stretching from St. George to Beaver.

As of 2:40 p.m. MST, the congestion isn’t expected to clear until approximately 7 p.m. MST.

The delays are occurring during a period of especially heavy traffic as families return home from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

