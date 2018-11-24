Presenter to discuss how bitcoin technology works at Dixie Forum

Bitcoin technology will be the focus of the next Dixie Forum event at Dixie State University. | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Abu Khan, assistant professor of finance at Dixie State University, will discuss potential economic development spurred by the digital ledgers behind cryptocurrencies at the next installment of the Dixie Forum series Tuesday.

Khan will present “Blockchain Revolution: The Impact of Technology Behind Bitcoin on Economic Development” at noon in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Khan will explain what blockchain technology does, describe how it works and identify future hurdles toward wider adoption of the technology.

He will also discuss blockchain’s potential impact in the developmental areas of faster money transfer, digital infrastructure for identity verification, securing property rights and transparent financial aid.

Khan, who has taught finance for the last nine years, has published numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals and presented papers in various international finance conferences.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from the University of Windsor, a master’s degree in international economics and finance from Ryerson University and a doctorate in financial economics from the University of New Orleans.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and DSU communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their world views via a 50-minute presentation.

The next and final Dixie Forum of 2018, set to take place at noon on Dec. 4 in the Dunford Auditorium, will feature Walter Josey speaking on satellite communications and radio astronomy.

