Public invited to ‘Little Town of Bethlehem Crèche Celebration’ in SunRiver

A creche, or nativity scene, December 2016. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The public is invited to experience the SunRiver community’s third annual “Little Town of Bethlehem Crèche Celebration” Wednesday through Friday, from 3-6 p.m. each evening.

More than 200 nativities (crèches) from different places around the world, including Africa, Italy and several South American countries, will be on display.

“We are continuing the tradition of celebrating the birth of Christ,” said Ardis Jensen, chairman of the committee in charge of organizing the event. “This year due to popular demand, we are open until 6 p.m. each evening.”

In keeping with “The Little Town of Bethlehem,” theme, kiosks and displays will be set up where carpentry, spinning and other handicrafts will be demonstrated.

A short program featuring music and storytelling will be conducted each evening at 4 p.m.

Admission requires no money, but each guest is asked to bring a donation of three cans or packages of nonperishable food items.

“We are asking people to emulate the Magi and bring three gifts to those in need,” SunRiver resident Ken Peck said, adding he will deliver the donations to Switchpoint, a local nonprofit charitable organization.

Event details

What: “Little Town of Bethlehem Cr è che Celebration.”

che Celebration.” When: Nov. 28-30, 3-6 p.m. each evening. Musical storytelling performance begins at 4 p.m.

Where: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4461 Country Club Drive, St. George (click here for map).

Cost: Suggested donation is three cans or packages of nonperishable food items, to be donated to Switchpoint.

