MISSING: Cedar City woman with dementia reported missing

November 24, 2018
ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia in Cedar City.

According to a Facebook post, Linda Nielson, 69, went missing from her apartment in the Fiddlers Canyon area Friday evening.

She may be suffering from early stages of dementia. Nielson is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 132 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 400 East and 400 South and was wearing a hoodie, light gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack told St. George News in a text that the report on Nielson came in Friday night.

“She still hasn’t been located, so any help … would be appreciated.”

Anyone who has seen Nielson or has information on her is asked to call the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2445.

