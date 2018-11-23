Parking at Arizona’s Horseshoe Bend Overlook limited during expansion project

Horseshoe Bend Overlook on the Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Ariz., date not specified, | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

PAGE, ARIZ. — The north parking lot at the Horseshoe Bend Overlook near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim in Arizona will be closed, effective immediately, to allow for the park’s phase two parking expansion. Parking and safety restrictions have once again been implemented by the Page Police Department.

Over the last several years, visitation to Horseshoe Bend Overlook at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has increased dramatically, and thousands of visitors from around the world visit the attraction daily, prompting the city of Page and the National Park Service to join forces and address the congestion and safety concerns brought about by visitor numbers that continue to rise.

Despite a number of parking lot expansions completed over the years, vehicle and pedestrian congestion still remains a safety issue, one that will be amplified with the reduction of available parking during the next phase of construction currently underway.

To mitigate those concerns the following parking and safety restrictions are in place until further notice.

Tour buses with a carrying capacity of more than 20 passengers will not be allowed to park on site and instead are required to unload at the designated area near the trailhead and then return to pick passengers up at an agreed-upon time.

A parking control employee will be posted in the parking lot daily during the busiest hours, and all visitors must adhere to the instructions of the parking control employee. The Page Police Department will also assist with parking control as needed.

Parking is prohibited along US Highway 89, and violators will be cited, as stated in newly-installed signs and barriers which have been placed along the highway to warn motorists.

The best time to find parking is prior to 10 a.m. or between 4-6 p.m. The lot may fill up sooner on holidays and weekends, and visitors will need to return at another time if the parking lot is full.

Visitors are cautioned to refrain from lingering, camping or picnicking in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Bend during construction, and overnight camping is prohibited. Instead, visitors are invited to enjoy city parks in Page as well as day-use areas at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Park officials recommend that visitors wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear (no sandals) and to bring plenty of water, as there is a half-mile hike from the parking lot to the rim that provides little relief from the sun.

Pets are allowed but must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet in length, and owners are required to clean up solid pet waste. Leaving pets unattended in the vehicle is prohibited.

The expansion project that began Nov. 1 will include a new American Disabilities Act trail and viewing area, shade structures, a larger parking lot, and visitor contact station. The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2019, at which time buses will be allowed to park in the parking lot.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

