Jan. 25, 1931 – Nov. 15, 2018

Jarold Christian Valentine passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2018, in St. George, Utah. He was 87 years old. His children were with him as he passed.

Jerry was born in Brigham City, Utah, to his loving parents Esther Marvella Petersen and Glen Hansen Valentine on Jan. 25, 1931. He was the middle child of four brothers: Robert Glen, twin brother Harold Joseph, Dale “Ferd” Edward, Luis J., and his sister Susan Valentine-Koldewyn.

Jerry grew up in Cache Valley. While there, he developed a love for sports, hard work and mischievous fun. He met his wife, Carolyn Quinney Valentine, at Utah State University and they married in October 1954.

Jerry served in the army during Korean War and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands. After the war, he returned to northern Utah and earned a law degree from the University of Utah. Through his job, he was transferred several times and the family settled in Littleton, Colorado, where he and his wife raised their two children.

Jerry continued playing basketball and coaching football for many years. He remained a mentor for his players through the years; they would stop by to see what their coach would do. He and his wife played golf as often as possible. They enjoyed taking trips to try new golf courses.

Jerry was a talented artist but rarely talked about his work. He loved drawing and wood carving, a skill he learned in childhood. He made several pieces for his family to enjoy.

Jerry had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He liked people watching and would strike up conversations with another waiting husband, his waitresses, but mostly he loved chatting with little kids. He liked to make them smile. Jerry was continually involved in his community: starting little league sports associations, volunteering at school events and committees, and even spending a few years helping the homeowners association.

Jerry loved this country and the Constitution. His passion throughout his retirement years was studying the Constitution, reading scholarly texts on the law and staying on top of current events. Conversations often centered on the Founding Fathers and their comments on the Constitution. He strongly believed that everyone should understand the Constitution and be involved in upholding it.

Above all else, Jerry valued his family and made sacrifices large and small to make sure their lives were happy. He believed that there was no finer compliment than to be the “world’s greatest dad.”

Funeral services

An open house will be held Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Metcalf Mortuary at 2 p.m.

A memorial service will be held in Logan in June, where he will be laid to rest, with his wife Carolyn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

