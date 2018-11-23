West Wendover approves recreational marijuana sales

WEST WENDOVER, Nev. — The West Wendover City Council has voted to approve recreational marijuana sales, a move that the mayor believes will be an economic boon to this casino border town.

“I’m sure their sales are going to be high,” Mayor Daniel Corona said in a Fox13Now report after the vote, adding: “Pun not intended.”

The council voted 3-2 in favor of recreational marijuana sales at its meeting Tuesday night. The vote came shortly after a new council member was sworn into office. Kathy Durham defeated John Hanson, who was part of a critical vote earlier this year that blocked recreational sales.

In remarks explaining her vote, Durham called for the city to “regulate it from seed to sale.”

“I’m sorry this issue divides us,” Durham said, “and I hope after tonight we can move forward.”

Fox13 first reported on West Wendover city leaders’ efforts to bring recreational marijuana to the border town last year. City officials toured a Mesquite grow facility and dispensary to see how it worked. The council originally approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana with the option to expand it to recreational.

But when that vote came up earlier this year, the council voted 3-2 against it. Mayor Corona vetoed that decision, leaving recreational sales in limbo.

