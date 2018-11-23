Dogs and their people survive T-bone crash on Red Hills Parkway

Officers, paramedics and firefighters tend to scene at a two-vehicle crash at Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 23, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three people and two small dogs survived a T-bone crash without serious injury Friday after another driver pulled out in front of a pickup truck pulling a trailer on Red Hills Parkway.

At about 4 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive involving a black Jeep SUV with a single occupant and a burgundy Ford pickup truck pulling a camping trailer, St. George Police officer Michael Sittre said.

Officers were also dispatched to the chaotic scene to direct traffic away from the crash to allow responders to tend to the injured and clear the roadway.

The woman driving the Jeep was not seriously injured, while the driver of the Ford sustained a minor injury to his hand during the collision.

The couple in the Ford were visiting the area from northern Utah and were headed to LaVerkin to go hiking with their two small dogs when the incident occurred.

The dogs “seemed to make it out of the crash okay. They just kind of went with it,” the driver said.

At the time of the crash, the Ford was heading east on Red Hills Parkway as the westbound Jeep was stopped behind two other vehicles waiting in the turn lane to make a left turn onto Skyline Drive heading south.

While the first two vehicles were able to clear the intersection without incident, Sittre said, the Jeep pulled out and was struck on the passenger’s side by the eastbound Ford pulling the trailer. The impact spun the Jeep around in the roadway and caused extensive front damage to the Ford.

The force of the impact was such that it broke the metal bolts that secured the camping trailer to the steel frame, causing the trailer to slide forward a few inches until it was stopped by the propane tank located toward the front of the trailer frame.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and were towed from the scene, and the driver of the Jeep was cited for failing to yield before making a left turn.

