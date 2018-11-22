Paper Jams: Jason McNabb performs ‘One More Bender’ and ‘Miss You Like Crazy’ at Canyon Media

FEATURE — Plucking his guitar from the prairies of Manitoba, Canada, down to the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Jason McNabb has spent nearly his entire life behind the mic performing.

Beginning at age 12, McNabb started playing drums with the family band, and before long he moved on to writing his own songs about real things – real life.

McNabb recently dropped by the Canyon Media offices with one of his bandmates from The Reign, for an impromptu acoustic session, performing a variety of country stylings.

Click on the media player above to watch Jason McNabb perform “One More Bender” and his heartfelt hit “Miss You Like Crazy.”

In “One More Bender,” McNabb invites you to sit back, relax and throw one back as he takes you down memory lane to all those times sitting at the local pub washing your cares away.

Next, singing his soulful ballad “Miss You Like Crazy,” he pulls on your heart strings dreaming about lost love with lyrics “like the flower misses rain on a hot summer day,” and “like the world misses Elvis, Johnny Cash and John Wayne.”

The songs are the first two tracks are off his debut album “Brand New Me,” which is now available at all your favorite music outlets.

