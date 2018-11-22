‘Piano Monster Concert’ to feature 9 pianos, 100 players performing Christmas music

Musicians perform as part of the Piano Monster Concert at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, Nov.28, 2017 | Photo courtesy of SUU, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The music department at Southern Utah University and over 100 piano students are gearing up for the annual “Piano Monster Concert” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theatre.

“What is nine pianos, over 100 players and a drum set all on the same stage called?” asked Mary Anne Andersen, adjunct professor of music at SUU. “A piano orchestra, of course. Hear piano players of all ages perform Christmas music, synchronized under the baton of a single conductor.”

Much time and preparation goes into a concert of this magnitude. Participants from the community have been rehearsing since October, while the SUU Piano Ensemble has been working on picking, arranging, rehearsing and teaching the music for the Piano Monster Concert since August.

SUU student Angie Woods said the most rewarding part of the Piano Monster Concert is working with kids in the community.

“It’s awesome to see how excited they are to perform at such young ages,” Woods said.

Several members of the group will be conducting pieces, while all will be playing in groups with piano students and teachers from the community during the concert, concert director Christian Bohnenstengel said.

“The concert provides our students with such unique and valuable experiential learning experiences, and it brings the music community of Cedar City and St. George together,” Bohnenstengel said.

Event details

What: Piano Monster Concert.

Who: Over 100 piano students from the area, music department and Southern Utah University.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at 7 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N 100 E, Cedar City.

Tickets: Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for alumni with a card, $3 for youth. SUU faculty, staff and students are free with a current ID.

More information about the Piano Monster Concert can be found online.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.