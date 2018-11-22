Cedar City Chamber, Community on the Go offer 9-day tour of ancient wonders of China

The Great Wall of China is one of many stops when SUU Community on the Go and the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce travel to China in April 2019, China, photo date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — If seeing China’s Great Wall is on your bucket list, Cedar City Chamber of Commerce and Southern Utah University’s Community on the Go program are partnering to offer the community just such an experience. The nine-day April 2019 excursion begins at Beijing, where travelers will visit Tiananmen Square, Temple of Heaven, Forbidden City and the Great Wall.

Among the many trip activities, participants will experience authentic Chinese cuisine, visit the DongLin Silk Factory in Suzhou to watch silkworms work their magic or roam the shopping districts as there is plenty of free time built into the travel itinerary. An optional excursion to learn how the famous Terra-Cotta Army statues were produced more than 2,200 years ago at Xi’an is also available if desired.

“We are excited to partner with the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce to bring this exciting trip to community members at such an affordable price,” said SUU Community on the Go director Melynda Thorpe. “The large group tour setting allows adults in southern Utah to travel together with friends and family members to experience China’s remarkable ancient wonders.”

Chamber of Commerce office manager Mande Adams said their office does community trips once every year, but it has been more than seven years since they last went to China.

“Those who have been on this trip in the past with the Chamber have thoroughly enjoyed themselves while experiencing a different country and culture,” she said. “The last time we went to China we had so many community members travel with us that the Chinese government sent a life-size replica of a Terra-Cotta warrior, which is on display at the Cedar City Library.”

The trip “China: Explore the Ancient Wonders” will take place April 12-20 for only $2,229 per person. Travelers will depart from Las Vegas and the price includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations in 4-5 star rated establishments, three meals each day, a deluxe bus tour, English-speaking tour guides and entrance fees to attractions. The optional excursion to the city of Xi’an is available for an extra $200 per person.

Give the gift of unforgettable travel experiences this holiday season. Community on the Go trips pair community members with SUU experts for affordable, educational travel to domestic and international destinations around the world.

Secure your spot with a $300 deposit today. Final payments are due on Dec. 15.

For a full trip itinerary, or to register for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, visit the SUU Community on the Go website. For additional questions or help registering, call Community on the Go at 435-586-7808 or email onthego@suu.edu.

