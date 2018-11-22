UPDATED: Police identify Enoch man who died in Kane County rollover

A Jeep Wrangler is heavily damaged following a rollover on state Route 14 in Kane County, Utah, Nov. 22, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person died and another was injured after a rollover on state Route 14 Thursday morning.

Update 5:53 p.m. Police have identified the driver who died as 80-year-old Edwin Hackley, of Enoch.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a white Jeep Wrangler with two occupants at approximately 11:39 a.m. near mile marker 23 on eastbound SR-14 in Kane County after a snowplow driver saw the crash on the side of the road about an hour and a half after it had occurred at around 10 a.m., according to a statement released by Utah Highway Patrol.

Police say Hackley lost control of the vehicle on the slick road and the Jeep spun off the road to the left, hitting a rock. The Jeep then rolled about 40 feet down a steep embankment.

Hackley was ejected during the rollover and died at the scene, according to UHP.

The female passenger, 76-year-old Karen Hackley, was transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital.The UHP statement did not elaborate on the severity of her injuries.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

