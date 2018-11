Traffic is backed up because of a crash at milepost 12 on southbound Interstate 15 in Washington City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash on Interstate 15 is causing some delays for motorists traveling south on the day before Thanksgiving.

The crash is at milepost 12 on southbound I-15 and is causing 5-15 minute delays. The backup is just south of the Washington Parkway exit in Washington City.

The estimated clearance time is at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.