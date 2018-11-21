Region 9 athletes commit to colleges, universities during early signing period

Canyon View seniors Larissa Dabb and Taylee Braegger at a letter of intent signing ceremony in the school's libary, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 19, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — More than a dozen Region 9 senior athletes recently signed national letters of intent with universities and colleges during the early signing period that began Nov. 14.

Following are brief recaps of the known signees for each of the Region 9 schools with at least one athlete accepting a scholarship. If we have missed anyone, please send an email to sports@stgnews.com and we will update the article accordingly and/or add pictures to the photo gallery at the bottom of the story.

Dixie

The Dixie Flyers had four girls soccer players sign with university teams last week.

In a joint ceremony held at the school Nov. 14, Mashaun Estridge and Kennedy Warnick both signed with Dixie State University, Halee Barker signed to play at the University of Utah, and Isabel Erickson formally committed to play soccer for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

In addition, Kayler Yates, a pitcher and shortstop for the reigning 4A state champion Flyers, signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Utah Utes.

Canyon View

Canyon View’s Larissa Dabb, who placed second overall in the 400-meter race at the state 4A meet in May 2018, signed to run track for Utah Valley University. She was joined by coaches and family members at the signing ceremony in the school’s library Monday.

Dabb said she was inspired to go out for track in high school by her older brother Seth, who is now a member of the UVU Wolverines’ track team.

CVHS track coaches Matt Storland and Mariam Steffenson praised Dabb for her character and her contributions to the program.

“She’s so coachable and caring,” Storland said.

Right after Dabb’s signing, fellow senior Taylee Braegger, a pitcher and infielder for the Lady Falcons softball team, then signed to play for Western Nebraska Community College.

Braegger said she’s visited the campus in Scottsbluff five times since her sophomore year, and is impressed with how well the school fits into the community. “It made it feel right for me,” she said.

Also at Canyon View last week, distance runner Easton Brandt signed to run cross-country for Southern Utah University.

In addition, Morgan Haag, a soccer forward who led the Lady Falcons in scoring with 19 goals this fall season, signed to play soccer for Utah State University-Eastern in Price.

Cedar

Cedar’s Jasie York committed to run track for the University of Utah, signing a letter of intent at the school’s lecture hall on Tuesday.

York won the 400-meter race at the state meet last spring, helping the Lady Reds win the 4A state title. Her time in the race was 55.47 seconds, a new Cedar High school record. She also anchored Cedar’s 4×400 relay, which placed first in state with a time of 3:56.60.

York’s father Jason York spoke briefly before his daughter signed the paperwork, saying that she’d received letters from more than 30 different institutions, including several in-state schools.

“With all the schools here in the state that followed you and wanted you, I know it was a hard decision, but I know that this has been a good decision and you’ll do well at the University of Utah,” Jason York said.

Jasie York, who ran the 200, 400, and 800 meter races at state last year, in addition to the 4×400 relay, said she plans to continue focusing on those same events as a senior next spring.

Jasie York said she was glad she made the switch from cross-country to track after her ninth-grade year.

“I ran cross-country my freshman year and then I got three stress fractures, so I couldn’t compete, and then I decided to do track and I just loved it,” she said.

Also for Cedar, Kenzie Waters, a pitcher on the Lady Reds softball team, signed to play for the College of Southern Idaho.

In addition, Cedar’s Bridger Bunnell, a right-handed pitcher, signed to play baseball for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Augustana Vikings are the reigning Division II national champions.

Pine View



Rylee Holt, who finished in 12th place overall at the state 4A cross-country meet in October, helping the Lady Panthers to a second-place finish at state, has signed with the Utah Valley University’s women’s cross-country and track team.

“You couldn’t count the miles and hours she has put into her running,” said her father and coach David Holt, who added, “Rylee has been an integral part of Pine View’s recent success. During her four years (at Pine View), the cross-country team has finished first or second all four years. She is a multiple school record holder and has earned the level of All-State eight times in cross country and track. She is a tremendous example of hard work and commitment, always reaches out to help and include her teammates. She will be an excellent addition to the UVU program.”

Desert Hills

Four senior standout runners from Desert Hills’ state championship cross-country team have signed to run track and cross-country at the college level.

Bailey Brinkerhoff and Samantha Nelson, who finished a respective fifth and sixth overall among 4A girls at the state meet in October, will both attend Utah State University. Meanwhile, fellow teammates Lily Poulton and Trinity Shimbeck will attend and compete for Utah Valley University.

Snow Canyon

Standout hitter Sammi Johnston, who was recently named Region 9’s MVP, has committed to play volleyball for the Salt Lake Community College Lady Bruins. She plans to graduate early from Snow Canyon High, then start attending and playing for SLCC in January. She’ll sign her official letter with SLCC in mid-December, after finishing high school, her father and coach Dave Johnston said.

For a list of upcoming national letter of intent college signing dates for prospective freshmen student-athletes, click here.

