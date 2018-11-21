Thanksgiving weekend weather: Plan for rain in lower elevations, minor snow accumulation at Brian Head

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include chilly temperatures, with possible rain and snow on Thanksgiving. Officials are urging people traveling for the holiday to drive safely.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 58 and low of 37, with east-southeast winds of 6-9 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 58 and low of 40, with southeast winds of 3-5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 57 and low of 30. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 54 and low of 29.

Cedar City

Thursday

Cloudy with a high of 43 and low of 33, with south winds of 13-16 mph. Rain and snow is likely, mainly after noon. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 47 and low of 37, with south-southwest winds of 8-13 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 39 and low of 19, with a chance of rain and snow. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is expected. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 40 and low of 21.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Thursday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high of 46 and low of 30. There’s a chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., with little or no snow accumulation expected. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 50 and low of 33, with northwest winds of 6-11 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 47 and low of 21, with a chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 45 and low of 22.

Brian Head

Thursday – high winds

Partly cloudy with a high of 23 and low of 18, with southwest winds of 21-24 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph. Snow is expected to fall with new snow accumulation at 1-3 inches. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday – high winds

Partly sunny with a high of 28 and low of 23, with southwest winds of 24 mph and gusts and high as 38 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of snow.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 23 and low of 10, with a chance of 1 inch snow accumulation. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 27 and low of 14.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two-thirds of Utah for an active weather pattern of snow beginning on Thanksgiving day and continuing through Saturday. Areas affected include Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreational Area, Lake Powell and southern mountain ranges.

Snow is expected over the mountains of northern Utah, with the Wasatch Mountains seeing a significant accumulation of snow. Periods of snow with minor accumulations can also be expected in the valleys of far northern Utah.

A colder storm Friday night into Saturday will drop snow levels to the valley floors. Accumulating snow is expected for much of northern and central Utah, with the mountains possibly seeing significant accumulations.

