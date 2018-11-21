Over 147K pounds of turkey products recalled for salmonella concerns

A 3D illustration shows a culture of salmonella bacteria | Illustration by iLexx/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Add ground turkey to the list of foods you’ll need to need to watch out for.

Health officials warned people against eating several of Jennie-O Turkey products last week and added a fifth item to the recall on Saturday because of salmonella concerns. That brings the total amount of ground turkey included in the recall to 147,276 pounds around the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Affected ground turkey products were sent to retailers in 23 different states, including Utah, Arizona and Nevada, according to a statement from the Jennie-O Turkey Store.

The salmonella outbreak has affected 164 people in 35 different states, officials said. All of them reported to have eaten different types of turkey products, handling raw turkey pet food, handling raw turkey, working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys.

The raw ground turkey products items were produced on Sept. 11, but health officials said they worried the products may still be in consumer’s freezers. The following products are included in the recall:

1-pound packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey” 93 percent lean | 7 percent fat” with “Use or freeze by” dates of Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. UPC Code: 4222230200

1-pound packages of “Jennie-O taco-seasoned Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of Oct. 2. UPC Code: 4222230202

1-pound packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey” 85 percent lean | 15 percent fat” with a “Use or freeze by” date of Oct. 2. UPC Code: 4222231307

1-pound packages of “Jennie-O Italian-seasoned Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of Oct. 2. UPC CODE: 4222230203

1-pound packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey” 90 percent lean | 10 percent fat” with a “Use or freeze by” date of Oct. 2. UPC Code: 4222208930

People who find the types of Jennie-O ground turkey products in their freezer are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store. The ground turkey affected is no longer being sold in stores and all other Jennie-O products are not affected by the recall.

In conjunction with the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Food Safety and Inspection Service have been conducting an investigation that started with a sample of Jennie-O brand ground turkey in an intact, unopened package from a consumer’s home, according to a news release. The consumer tested positive for salmonella reading and the sample from the ground turkey matched the outbreak strain.

In a statement, Jennie-O president Steve Lykken said the issue of salmonella isn’t just a problem for Jennie-O.

“We know the issue of Salmonella isn’t specific to Jennie-O, and to that end, we plan on continuing our leadership role in the effort to reduce Salmonella and educate consumers on how to safely handle and prepare raw turkey and are calling on others in the industry to do the same,” Lykken said. “As always, turkey remains safe to consume when handled and prepared properly.”

The Food Safety and Inspection Service advises consumers to only eat meat products, including ground turkey, after it has been cooked to 165 degrees.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jennie-O Consumer Engagement Team at 800-621-3505.

