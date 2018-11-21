Dec. 2, 1984 – Nov. 19, 2018

Grace Marguerite Buckley, age 57, passed away Nov. 19, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

She was born July 19, 1961, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Noel R. and Maurine Goodwin Buckley. She married Don Harvey in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 2, 1984.

Margie grew up in Idaho Falls till junior high school, and then the family moved to Provo, Utah, where she graduated from Provo High School. She worked at Burrelle’s Press Clipping as a transcriptionist and at Utah Valley University as a secretary in the financial aid department.

At the age of 30 she suffered a brain stem stroke and was quadriplegic for 27 years. She loved Lucy and collected Lucille Ball memorabilia. She also loved the Utah Jazz and never missed a game on TV; whether they won or not, she was their most loyal fan.

Margie was preceded in passing by her parents Noel R. Buckley and Marine Goodwin Buckley who took care of her for 25 years.

She is survived by her son Matthew Noel Harvey (Ashley) and three grandchildren, of Hurricane, and her daughter Candace Dawn Harvey Grace (Jesse) and three grandchildren, of St. George, her brother Robert N. Buckley, of St. George, and her sister Helen Patterson (Lloyd), of Provo.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. at the St. George 11th Ward LDS Chapel located at 1625 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the same location.

Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

