‘This company makes a difference’: As expansion nears completion, RAM Company looks to hire more people

A RAM Company employee inspects manufactured parts through a microscope after the groundbreaking ceremony for the RAM Company's 75,000-square-foot expansion Tuesday, St. George, Utah, June 6, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With an eye on the future, RAM Company, an innovator in design and manufacturing of precision products for the commercial, aerospace and space industries is hiring up to 20 new employees at its St. George manufacturing plant.

RAM is currently undergoing a major expansion of its facilities, and with construction nearing completion, the time has come to build up their workforce as well.

The company is seeking to fill positions in housekeeping, machinists, material handling, test technicians, deburring and assembly. For those concerned about their qualifications, the only prerequisite for many of the openings is a passion not only for the products RAM creates but also for being a team player.

Along these lines, RAM’s hiring resource manager, Stephanie Jones, said it’s great to work someplace where the employees care about each other and the importance of the work they do for America. As a builder of propulsion valves, jet engine fuel valves and high-temperature pneumatic valves, RAM – and subsequently its employees – is responsible for maintaining critical systems aboard jets and rockets.

“The products we manufacture here are very important to our national defense,” Jones said. “This company makes a difference out there.”

RAM is an equal opportunity employer committed to innovation and technical expertise. Employees design, innovate and perform to detailed requirements – skills that have made RAM Company a proven industry leader around the globe.

RAM currently employs around 250 people, and in addition to the 20 workers needed immediately, many more will be hired as construction reaches completion. All available positions can be found at www.ramcompany.com.

Being a manufacturing company, hours are usually more stable and steady than other employers in the area. Their day shift runs from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and swing shift operates four days a week from 3:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

RAM offers a complete benefits package and highly competitive wages for the area. People who enjoy working with their hands and making a difference in the community are encouraged to visit their office at 3172 E. Deseret Drive in St. George or apply online today.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News

