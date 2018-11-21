TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | Nov. 22 – Nov. 25
• KONY COINS FOR KIDS application center opens for one week only, Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 at the Washington County School District Woodward School building on Tabernacle Street. •
Art
- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | A Very SUMA Holiday | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Encounter Korea | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m | Todd Fowler Oil Painter |Admission: Free | Location: 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon | DSU Ceramic Faculty and Student Sale | Admission: Free | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $22.22 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 1-3 p.m. | Accessing Your Inner Wisdom Through Creative Mindfulness | Admission: $25 | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | Kanab’s Polar Express | Admission: $10 | Location: Kanab.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon at Tuacahn | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Living History – 4th Weekends at Silver Reef Ghost Town | Admission: $2-18 | Location: 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Kanab Christmas Light Parade and Festival | Admission: Free | Location: 76 N. Main St., Kanab.
Family
- Thursday, 8-9:30 a.m. | 2018 Gobbler 10k, 5k, 1k | Admission: $15-34 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Santa Claus is Coming! | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Temple grounds lighting ceremony | Admission: Free | Location:? 490 S. 300 East, St.George.
- Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday, noon, 6 p.m. | Thanksgiving Pow Wow | Admission: Free | Location: 400 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling Friday & Saturday Nights at Cedar Bowling | Admission: $3.95 per game | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Holiday Tree Jubilee | Admission: $10-20 | Location: The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Annual Thanksgiving Day dinner | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Canyon School, 747 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Thanksgiving Day Buffet | Admission: $19.99-34.99 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Thursday, 2 p.m. | Thanksgiving Buffet @ Juniper Ridge | Admission: $12-35 | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 US Highway 89A, Fredonia.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Zion Canyon Arts & Crafts Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Christmas in the Country | Admission: Free | Location: Iron County Fairgrounds, 50 S. 600 East, Parowan.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | ALR BBQ | Admission: $5 per plate | Location: Zion Harley-Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd, Washington.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SUMA – Small Business Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Most Wanted | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Traditions of the West | Admission: $10 | Location: The Electric Theatre, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Live Music with Deon Mendenhall | Admission: Free | Location: Ninfa’s Mexican Grill, 430 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony Strings | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m | Casey of Second Echo with special guest Carmen Stickley | Admission: Free | 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Karaoke | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. | Paint Nite – Adults Only at the Office Lounge | Admission: $45 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Saturday Night Karaoke with DJ Vexify | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 7-10 a.m. | Ktown Turkey Trot 5k | Admission: $20 individual, $80 family | Location: Sherry Belle Trail, Kanab.
- Thursday, 8-9:30 a.m. | 2018 Gobbler 10k, 5k, 1k | Admission: $15-34 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m | Bikes Giving Weekend (Mountain Bike Festival) | Admission: Free| Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. | Women Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 1-4:30 p.m. | Guided Hike along the Johnson Canyon and Scout Cave Trails | Admission: Free | Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: apinckney@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.