TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
November 21, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Nov. 22  – Nov. 25

Art

  • Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | A Very SUMA Holiday | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Encounter Korea | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m | Todd Fowler Oil Painter |Admission: Free | Location: 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, noon | DSU Ceramic Faculty and Student Sale | Admission: Free | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Food/vendors/crafts

  • Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Annual Thanksgiving Day dinner | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Canyon School, 747 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Thanksgiving Day Buffet | Admission: $19.99-34.99 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Thursday, 2 p.m. | Thanksgiving Buffet @ Juniper Ridge | Admission: $12-35 | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 US Highway 89A, Fredonia.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Zion Canyon Arts & Crafts Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Christmas in the Country | Admission: Free | Location: Iron County Fairgrounds, 50 S. 600 East, Parowan.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | ALR BBQ | Admission: $5 per plate | Location: Zion Harley-Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd, Washington.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SUMA – Small Business Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Music

  • Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Most Wanted | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Traditions of the West | Admission: $10 | Location: The Electric Theatre, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 6 p.m. | Live Music with Deon Mendenhall | Admission: Free | Location: Ninfa’s Mexican Grill, 430 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony Strings | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m | Casey of Second Echo with special guest Carmen Stickley | Admission: Free | 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

