What is Bariatric Surgery?

Dr. John "Tug" Miller, MD, FACS

Intermountain Health Care

Dr. Miller earned his undergraduate bachelor of science degree at Weber State University and then went on to obtain his medical school degree at the University of Utah. He started practicing surgery in St. George in 1997 and has been an active general, vascular and thoracic surgeon since that time. He’s been American Board of Surgery certified and a Fellow of the American College of Surgery since 1999. He is also a member of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery.