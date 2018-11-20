UPDATED: Police find man who was reported missing from town in Arizona near St. George

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office found a missing man who was last seen Monday.
Update Nov. 20, 7 p.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Wille was found safe at a nearby business.
Dwain Lee Wille, 81, of Scenic, Arizona, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants and tan slip-on shoes. He has been missing since he left his home at 6 p.m. in Scenic, an unincorporated town in northwestern Mohave County about 40 miles from St. George on Interstate 15.
Wille is known to be driving a white Ford Escape. He’s described as being a white man with blue eyes and grey hair. He weighs about 250 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Email: sricks@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.