UPDATED: Police find man who was reported missing from town in Arizona near St. George

Dwain Lee Wille, 81, of Scenic, Arizona, was found Nov. 20, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office found a missing man who was last seen Monday.

Update Nov. 20, 7 p.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Wille was found safe at a nearby business.

Dwain Lee Wille, 81, of Scenic, Arizona, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants and tan slip-on shoes. He has been missing since he left his home at 6 p.m. in Scenic, an unincorporated town in northwestern Mohave County about 40 miles from St. George on Interstate 15.

Wille is known to be driving a white Ford Escape. He’s described as being a white man with blue eyes and grey hair. He weighs about 250 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

