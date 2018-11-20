UPDATED: Police find man who was reported missing from town in Arizona near St. George

Written by Spencer Ricks
November 20, 2018
Dwain Lee Wille, 81, of Scenic, Arizona, was found Nov. 20, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office found a missing man who was last seen Monday.

Update Nov. 20, 7 p.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Wille was found safe at a nearby business.

Dwain Lee Wille, 81, of Scenic, Arizona, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants and tan slip-on shoes. He has been missing since he left his home at 6 p.m. in Scenic, an unincorporated town in northwestern Mohave County about 40 miles from St. George on Interstate 15.

Wille is known to be driving a white Ford Escape. He’s described as being a white man with blue eyes and grey hair. He weighs about 250 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

